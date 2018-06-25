Scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/25 20:42:04

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in Bainai Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in Bainai Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in Bainai Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in Bainai Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuniangxi terraced field in Bainai Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus