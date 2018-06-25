Wuhan’s floating forest a huge attraction for tourists

Source:chinanews.com Published: 2018/6/25 20:50:19

Tourists visit the Zhangdu Lake wetland by boat in Xinzhou District, Wuhan City, Central China’s Hubei Province. Tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in the one-meter-deep water, make visitors to feel like drifting in a magical floating forest. (Photo/VCG)


 

