Wuhan’s floating forest a huge attraction for tourists

Tourists visit the Zhangdu Lake wetland by boat in Xinzhou District, Wuhan City, Central China’s Hubei Province. Tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in the one-meter-deep water, make visitors to feel like drifting in a magical floating forest. (Photo/VCG)

