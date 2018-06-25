Yunnan drug gets US approval

Tongshu capsules, an ethnic medicine developed by the Yi ethnic group of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, have received regulatory approval by the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to begin Phase II clinical trials, the first time an ethnic medicine from China has won such approval, domestic news site finance.qq.com reported on Monday.



Tongshu capsules have been used in China since 2000. The drug's popularity as an effective treatment for soft tissue injuries has led to cumulative sales of more than 35 million units.



Ethnic medicines are drugs developed according to the traditional medicinal logic and practices of Chinese minority ethnicities.



The medicine is also the first self-developed ethnical one in China.





