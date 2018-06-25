Alipay, GCash remittances

The world's first cross-border remittance services based on blockchain technology was unveiled in Hong Kong on Monday, allowing users of Alipay HK to transfer cash to the Philippine digital wallet GCash within seconds, according to a press release Ant Financial sent to the Global Times Monday.



GCash users can also send and receive money to and from individuals in Hong Kong through the partnership between Alipay HK and GCash, while Standard Chartered provides such services as capital settlement and foreign exchange.



Alipay HK, the Hong Kong version of Alipay wallet on the Chinese mainland, was launched last September in a partnership with CK Hutchison Holdings.





