China Renaissance IPO

Chinese investment bank China Renaissance Group aims to raise as much as $800 million in a Hong Kong IPO, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.



The bank is known for having advised both sides on some big Chinese technology deals including the 2015 merger of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing with Kuaidi Dache.



Beijing-based China Renaissance plans to raise between $600 million and $800 million, the people said, declining to be identified as the details of the offering are not yet public.



It is targeting a valuation of between $4-5 billion, said one of the people, adding that Goldman Sachs and ICBC International have been hired as joint sponsors and its debut has been tentatively scheduled for October.





