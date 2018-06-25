HNA to sell NYC stake

SL Green Realty Corp is buying a stake in the office tower at 245 Park Avenue in New York City from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, according to the Wall Street Journal.



HNA has been seeking to sell assets after overstretching itself through a debt-fueled buying spree in 2016 and 2017 that included purchasing 245 Park Avenue for $2.21 billion last year, at a price described at the time as one of the highest ever paid for a commercial skyscraper in Manhattan.



Since the start of 2018, it has agreed to sell real estate worth more than $10 billion in Australia, New York and Hong Kong, along with shares in Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.





