Nation plans to mark 40th year of reform, opening-up

China will launch promotional and educational activities across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its reform and opening-up policies.



With the theme "Carrying the reform and opening-up to the end," the activities will focus on "telling the stories of reform and opening-up," according to a circular released by nine departments, including the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.



The activities will include tours of cities and rural areas, listening to reports on the reform and opening-up made by Party and government officials, citizens' accounts of how their lives have been changed, contests, songs, and photo and video presentations on reform and opening-up, the circular said.



"The activities will demonstrate the splendid path, great accomplishments and precious practices of the 40 years of reform and opening-up," the circular added.



They will also show the historic achievements the Party has made in reform and opening-up and socialist modernization since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and the historic shifts in the cause of the Party and the country, it said.



Xinhua

