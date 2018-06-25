Xiongan explores future development model

A year after China announced plans to develop Xiongan New Area
in North China's Hebei Province, progress has been slow but promising, suggesting that the previously little-known area will gradually rise as a leader in the decentralization of Beijing to fully integrate the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, an industry expert said on Monday.
Unlike earlier planned Chinese cities, Xiongan features a low-density environment, with 70 percent of its eventual 2,000 square kilometers designated for green space, Mi Yang, manager of research with JLL Beijing, told the Global Times.
The area will also focus on advanced technology. For example, mobile carrier China Mobile is already investing in the future of Xiongan, testing driverless cars that will be applied to a smart transport system for the area, according to Mi.
"Just as other remarkably built structures in China such as the Great Wall have stood the test of time and influenced socio-economic development and more, Xiongan plans to do the same, showcasing a future model," he said.