Central bank boost for small firms

The People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, on Monday issued guidelines for increasing financial support for smaller companies, including expanding financing channels for them, improving the business environment and implementing favorable tax policies.



The announcement, made jointly with China's other financial regulators, said China will increase relending and rediscount quotas by 150 billion yuan ($22.96 billion) to support small firms and the agriculture sector.





