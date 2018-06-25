India becomes AIIB’s largest borrower

India is the biggest borrower from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
), receiving project financing worth a total of $4.4 billion in the past three years, Subhash Chandra Garg, the country's secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, said in an official statement.
AIIB's third annual meeting began in India's financial capital Mumbai on Monday. AIIB's Vice President and Corporate Secretary Sir Danny Alexander said that the bank is apolitical and all projects have to pass the bank's test on sustainability and the environment.