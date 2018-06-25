Spieth may add event to schedule ahead of Open

Jordan Spieth took a three-week break from the PGA Tour before winning last year's British Open but the American said Sunday he might tweak that formula for his title defense by adding another event to his schedule.



Spieth, who played for the sixth time in seven weeks at the Travelers Championship, said he would now have at least a week off but could play either of the two weeks leading up to the July 19-22 Open at Carnoustie.



Spieth said the extended break before last year's win at Royal Birkdale had not left him undercooked.



"So I believe I can get the work in whether I'm playing or not to get the repetitions... I don't feel like I have to [add another tournament] but it certainly could help. There is certainly potential for that," said the Texan, who finished tied for 42nd on Sunday.



The three-time major winner said his putting had come good after some recent struggles though his swing alignment needed some work.



"I've got a pretty good gauge on where my own game's at," Spieth told reporters. "I've just got to be a little more patient and smarter, which is what I've been working on anyway.



"My putting's right on point where it needs to be. It's the best it's been in a couple of years... I just need to get my alignment back on the full swing ... but I've got a few weeks off to get back in order."



