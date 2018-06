Chinese rideshare giant DiDi Chuxing launches mobile transportation platform in Melbourne

A passenger uses DiDi Chuxing mobile transportation platform in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2018. Chinese rideshare giant DiDi Chuxing officially launches its mobile transportation platform in Melbourne on June 25 after a successful month-long trial in the nearby city of Geelong. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A driver uses DiDi Chuxing mobile transportation platform in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2018. Chinese rideshare giant DiDi Chuxing officially launches its mobile transportation platform in Melbourne on June 25 after a successful month-long trial in the nearby city of Geelong. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A driver uses DiDi Chuxing mobile transportation platform in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2018. Chinese rideshare giant DiDi Chuxing officially launches its mobile transportation platform in Melbourne on June 25 after a successful month-long trial in the nearby city of Geelong. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)