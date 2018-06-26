HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Mattis should listen rather than criticize during visit to China
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/26 10:18:48
If the US fails to understand China's sense of insecurity, or misinterprets the necessity of the actions that China has taken to alleviate this sense of insecurity, tensions will be inevitable in
Sino-US ties
. We hope Mattis can take advantage of this visit to seek maximum common ground with China.
