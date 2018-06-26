Iran urges int'l community to stop Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

Iran on Monday called for international intervention to stop the Saudi Arabia-led war on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told a news conference that the ongoing offensive on Hodeidah has put the country on the brink of famine, the state TV reported.



Iran is contacting the regional and European governments to find a way to send relief aid and other humanitarian assistance to Yemen, Qasemi said.



"The international community should understand the Yemeni people's difficult conditions. The international organizations and the UN should make an effort to end the aggression against the oppressed Yemeni people," he said.



Over the past week, Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, continued its offensive to liberate the seaport of Hodeidah from the Houthi rebels after capturing the airport.



Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that has intervened in Yemen since 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after the Iran-backed Houthis forced him into exile.



The United Nations has listed Yemen as having the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with about 7 million Yemenis on the brink of famine.

