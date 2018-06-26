Chinese stamp exhibition held in Islamabad, Pakistan

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/26 12:40:26

Pakistanis look at Chinese stamps during a Chinese stamp exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 25, 2018. A Chinese stamp exhibition named "China in Stamps" was held here on Monday with a wide range of rare and vintage stamps from China. (Xinhua/Saadia Seher)


 

Pakistanis visit a Chinese stamp exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 25, 2018. A Chinese stamp exhibition named "China in Stamps" was held here on Monday with a wide range of rare and vintage stamps from China. (Xinhua/Saadia Seher)


 

