J-11 fighter jests take off for training mission

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his J-11 fighter jet prior to a flight training exercise on June 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)



A pilot signals a maintenance man to close the canopy of his J-11 fighter jet before departing for a flight training exercise on June 25, 2018. They are assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)



A mechanician gives the thumbs up to a pilot after completing inspection on the J-11 fighter jet during a flight training exercise on June 25, 2018. They are assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)



A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on June 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)







A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command prepares to take off for a flight training mission on June 25, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)