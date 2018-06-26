HK youths learn about reform and opening up in Chinese mainland

Youth representatives from Hong Kong attend the launching ceremony of a delegation to the Chinese mainland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2018. Organized by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong, a delegation of some 150 Hong Kong youths on Monday went on a five-day tour to Shenzhen, Wuhan and Beijing to learn about the reform and opening up in the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Youth representatives from Hong Kong and their peers from Shenzhen take part in an exchange activity in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2018. Organized by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong, a delegation of some 150 Hong Kong youths on Monday went on a five-day tour to Shenzhen, Wuhan and Beijing to learn about the reform and opening up in the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Students from Hong Kong visit DJI Flagship Store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 25, 2018. A delegation of some 150 young representatives from south China's Hong Kong will visit Shenzhen, Wuhan and Beijing by high-speed trains in a 5-day trip. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

