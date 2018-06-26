Plants, clams cultivated in lake to help purify water in China's Jiangsu

A man checks water plants in the lake in Jieji Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 25, 2018. Plants and clams have been cultivated in the lake to help purify water in the Sihong County. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)



Workers check the situation of clams in the lake in Jieji Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 25, 2018. Plants and clams have been cultivated in the lake to help purify water in the Sihong County. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

A man checks the situation of clams in the lake in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 25, 2018. Plants and clams have been cultivated in the lake to help purify water in the Sihong County. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

A man checks water situation in the lake in Jieji Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 25, 2018. Plants and clams have been cultivated in the lake to help purify water in the Sihong County. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

