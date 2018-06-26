Cambodia burns illicit drugs worth 2 mln USD on anti-drug day

Cambodia burned down 64 kg of illicit drugs with a street value of 2 million US dollars on Tuesday, which marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said an anti-drug chief.



"Most of the illicit drugs were crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, heroin, and cocaine, as well as marijuana," Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan, who is also chairman of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, told reporters after the burning ceremony.



He said the drugs were confiscated from criminals in late 2017 and early 2018.



According to Ke Kim Yan, in the first five months of 2018, the authorities had arrested 5,702 drug suspects in 2,870 cases and seized 93.2 kg of illicit drugs.



He added that the Southeast Asian country had found 9,364 drug addicts during the January-May period this year, and 7,056, or 75 percent of them had received drug quit treatment.

