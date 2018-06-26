Lightning claims 5 lives in eastern India

At least five people have been killed by lightning strikes in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday.



The casualties were reported from the state's Bokaro and Lohardaga districts Monday evening.



"While four boys died after lightning hit a house where they took shelter from heavy rains in Bokaro, a farmer was killed by lightning in Lohardaga," a disaster management official said.



A minor girl also sustained burn injuries by lightning strikes in Bokaro, the official said. "She has been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital," he added.



The eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the weather department has predicted more rains.



"More rains are likely to hit these states in the next 24 hours," a weather department official said.



Lightning is common in the monsoon months of June and July in India.

