Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I turned around and saw that he was taking a photo of my breasts through the neck of my clothes with his cell phone."So said a woman named Xiaoxin (pseudonym) about a man she encountered in the subway station on Line 14. Xiaoxin had just got off the subway train at Jiulongshan Station and was on the elevator heading out of the station when a man stood too close to her, making her feel quite uncomfortable. Xiaoxin turned her head to glare at the man and found him taking a photo of her breasts from an angle that looked into her clothes from above. She tried to grab his arm and drag him to the subway security, but the man evaded her grasp and ran away. Xiaoxin shouted for help, and a plainclothes police officer who was patrolling nearby heard her cry and helped catch the man. About 10 photos and a short video of Xiaoxin were found on his cell phone. The Chaoyang district police are investigating the case. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)