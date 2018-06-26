My ex became my stalker

Breaking up is never easy, and most of the time there are complex reasons behind it. When a relationship ends, a silent distance usually develops between the two ex-lovers.



But what if this silence never develops because one of them simply cannot accept the breakup? What if he or she keeps coming back into your life without you wanting it? That is what happened to me.



In the beginning, the relationship was nice and easygoing. We would have date nights with bubble tea and hot pot dinner. We would squeeze into karaoke booths and laugh more than sing. But after a while, the easiness vanished, and I started feeling less and less comfortable. So, I ended it.



Of course, he was shocked and asked me to change my mind. He even cried a little and said he could never be happy without me.



After a long talk, he said he was fine and walked out, and I thought it was over. But that was when the real nightmare began.



I didn't hear from him for about a week and slowly fell back into the single life until one day I found 50 red roses and a 10-page love letter at my door.



They were from him. In the letter, he asked me not just to take him back but also to move in with him.



I trashed everything. Then at 2 am he texted me about the flowers and the letter. I ignored him. At 2:05, another text came and at 2:07 he called.



I woke up in the morning to 15 new text messages and 30 missed calls, all from him.



It got worse. When I stepped out the door, he was there waiting for me with more roses in his hands.



I told him that he cannot act this way and stormed off, and he followed me. I didn't know what to do, so I called my best friend to come to help me.



He got my ex to leave, and I didn't hear from him for a whole week and started feeling hopeful.



But I was mistaken. More letters, text and calls and more following me around ensued. Nothing seemed to help: not talking, yelling, or ignoring him.



I started to feel exhausted from the stress. Every time I walked out of my building I expected him to be there.



How did it end? I went back home for the semester break, and he simply couldn't reach me anymore. I cannot tell you how happy I am about that.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



