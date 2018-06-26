Foreigners share graduation customs from their home countries

Photo: VCG

The story was written by Li Yangyichuan.



Mindey Photo: Chen Xia/GT



Maisie Gillett Photo: Chen Xia/GT



Brittany Photo: Chen Xia/GT



Abdalla Mahmoud Photo: Chen Xia/GT



Bo Brennan Photo: Chen Xia/GT





Scores from China's national college entrance examination, known as gaokao, were released recently, which touched the hearts of millions of students and their families. As the newcomers are about to start their college life, June is also a time to see off graduates.Recently, universities around China have held graduation ceremonies, during which students posted on their social media accounts their feelings, memories, expectations and photos dressed in baccalaureate gowns to remember this moment. Apart from China, other countries and regions also celebrate their graduation season this month. The Global Times interviewed five foreigners in Shanghai about their graduation customs.Like literature, the stories happened in various nations focus on unique characteristics. However, they generally point to the same topics and, in this case, your efforts and the people who accompanied you over the past four years are always the key words for a graduation ceremony.The main responsibility in college is to learn everything, and teachers play a significant role in this process. Mindey from Lithuania gave a sincere thanks to his professors and updated his website about his dream to help everyone fulfill their potential.For Maisie Gillett from the UK, the final presentation was quite unforgettable because it is an essence and dream of four-years of great efforts. Bo Brennan from the US said his parents attended his graduation ceremony and had a meal together. Brittany who is also an American said sometimes family or friends give flowers or money.Four years is a short period of time. People learn professional knowledge, know and make friends, participate in several interesting clubs, then they finish this journey. However, four years is too long to erase all the memories from minds because too many things have happened in this life journey about love, friendship and a sense of achievement for your study or work.Abdalla Mahmoud from Egypt, who was enthusiastic about fitness and kept a good body shape, told the Global Times he used to be a champion of his country in running. Gillett, who majored in fashion, mentioned her assignments, working 24 hours with no rest."I was the president of the Chinese Culture Club, and my friend was the president of the Japanese Culture Club. So we would gather American students, Japanese and Chinese students together to do special events like sing songs or do traditional Chinese or Japanese dances."Brittany is a loyal fan of Chinese culture and recalled this memory with oceans of happiness. In term of what they did that summer after graduation, traveling accounts for quite a small percentage while most interviewees chose to do internships, look for jobs, or try different cultural atmospheres."I did some extra studies because I planned to come to China to work," said Brittany, adding that she was living a rich life for her goal when she was young.Speaking of revealing true sentiments of his 20-year-old self, Egyptian interviewee Abdalla Mahmoud hopes he can be more confident in university. "Hold on, the things that you have done are better than anyone else."As most mediocre people do, never realize the beauty and cherish until they lose it, Gillett wished she could take every opportunity and enjoy it because college life went by so fast.Brittany is a smile-a-lot girl and spreads her positive energy to her 20-year-old self as well as us. "The world is a more amazing and mysterious place than we're taught when we are young. So just stay positive," she said."Make sure to be eager and curious about the world," is Brennan's opinion, as the time in university is a period to learn and grow.Unlike others, Mindey didn't know what exactly to say. If he was given a chance in some kind of strange parallel universe, he would definitely choose the one that's best. But for now nobody knows.Nobody is able to accurately predict what will happen in the future when we graduate. That might be the beauty ensconced in our graduation because of the infinite possibility.