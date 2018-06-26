China's central bank drains 90 bln yuan from market

China's central bank drained 90 billion yuan (about 14 billion US dollars) from the financial system through open market operations Tuesday, with the volume of maturing securities exceeding new injections.



The People's Bank of China (PBOC) pumped 80 billion yuan into the market through reverse repos, with 170 billion yuan of contracts maturing, leading to a net withdrawal of 90 billion yuan.



The PBOC said the move was to maintain liquidity "at a reasonable and stable level".



The PBOC announced Sunday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for some commercial banks by 50 basis points, expecting to release a total of 700 billion yuan into the banking system.



PBOC said the cut, the third this year following reductions in January and April, was "a targeted, precision regulation" to boost funding for small and micro firms as well as support the debt-to-equity swap program. The cut will take effect on July 5.



Over the past two weeks, the PBOC has net-injected 680 billion yuan into the banking system via open market operations, compared with just 83 billion yuan during the same period last year.



China will maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy in 2018 as it balances growth and risk prevention.

