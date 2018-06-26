China launches domestic programmable logic controller

China launched its domestic programmable logic controller (PLC) Sunday.



With independent research and development by China Electronics Corporation (CEC), the PLC is an electronic digital operation device for industrial production. It mainly composes of hardware module, programming software and graphics configuration software.



It can control the equipment, unit and production line in the factories and workshops.



PLCs are widely used in the power industry, transportation and urban construction.



CEC began the research and development of the PLC in 2014. The product has 35 intellectual property rights and 15 invention patents.

