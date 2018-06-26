New music video features Shanghai roads

Shanghai Radio Station Dynamic 101 is recruiting candidates to shoot a music video for singer Dai Quan's new song, Shanghai Observer reported Monday. This single is about the people and the stories behind local road names.



A recruiting notice on Weibo has generated numerous replies. Hundreds of thousands of netizens posted photos of themselves or their family members next to Shanghai road signs that contain the names of their hometowns, such as Nanxun Road, Changshu Road, Hunan Road and Jiangsu Road.



Many netizens commented that Shanghai is an inclusive city that tolerates diversity, which is embodied in its road names. There are 1,452 roads in Shanghai, which means that almost anyone can find a road whose name contains the name of his or her hometown.





