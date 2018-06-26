In pics: ruined city of Jerash, Jordan's largest Roman archaeological site

A tourist visits the ancient city of Jerash in Jerash Governorate, some 50 kilometres north of Amman, capital of Jordan, June 25, 2018. The ruined city of Jerash is Jordan's largest Roman archaeological site, which has ceremonial gates, colonnaded avenues, temples and theatres. Photo: Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh

