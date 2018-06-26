Mobile World Congress to be held in city

Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 27 to 29, eastday.com reported Tuesday.



MWC Shanghai has been held in Shanghai for seven consecutive years. This year is themed as "Discover a Better Future," with over 60,000 participants from over 100 countries and regions expected.



5G technology (5th generation mobile networks or 5th generation wireless systems) will be at the center of this year's spotlight. The traits of "super speed, high capacity and low latency" of 5G technology will bring local residents a new digital life experience.



China Mobile Communications Corporation will set a 5G exhibition area to showcase its research and piloting progress and key applications in order to promote the development and innovation of its 5G industry, explore transformation development paths and strengthen global industry cooperation for win-win progress.





