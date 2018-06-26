Beijing Music Festival to embrace East and West

Zou Shuang (left) and Yu Long Photo: Courtesy of BMF

The upcoming Beijing Music Festival (BMF) will host a series of music performances with the theme "East meets West" in October, Zou Shuang, the new artistic director of BMF, one of Asia's most well-known classic music festivals, announced on Tuesday.Zou took over the position from conductor Yu Long, who will remain as chairman of the festival committee.Under Yu's guidance, the festival has grown over the past 20 years into one of the best in Asia with numerous world-class operas and innovative creative music performances held each year. Yu said that it was time to introduce new blood to the artistic director position and give more opportunities to young and promising talents.According to Zou, this year's festival, titled "Entering the 21st - Dawn of a New Era," will host 21 performances as well as master classes and community workshops over the course of three weeks.The Reimagining a Chinese Cultural Treasure: Farewell My Concubine by director Chen Shizheng will kick off the festival on October 12.Chen will also stage a reinterpretation of the Chinese tale The Orphan of Zhao for the festival. Other highlights include a Beijing Symphony Orchestra concert led by conductor Tan Lihua.