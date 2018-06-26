Middle-aged rural Chinese man shoots to fame with online breakdance videos

Zhao Huazhong Photo: VCG

A 42-year-old Chinese rural man recently became an Internet celebrity nationwide after several videos featuring him breakdancing went viral on Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.Appearing with a golden-yellow wig, a white shirt and a pair of ripped jeans in his videos, Zhao Huazhong from North China's Hebei Province, better known as Longhe Brother Farmer on Jinri Toutiao, currently has some 300,000 followers on the platform.A veteran breakdance lover, the man started recording dance videos in the backyard of his house in late 2017 using a cell phone fixed on a chair, according to media reports.After uploading his sixth video on Jinri Toutiao, Zhao received payment of around 700 yuan ($106) from the platform as his followers rapidly grew from 10 to around 70,000.One of Zhao's most popular 15-second dance videos has more than 11.6 million views. The number of his followers on the platform rose to roughly 300,000 over the course of seven months and more than 100 videos.Currently making some 2,000 yuan a month with his dance videos, he spends most of his money on buying new clothes and snacks for his children."It makes me happy that I can support my family with my hobby," said Zhao, who also works as a driver.