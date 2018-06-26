Learning Chinese

Chat attack

short video



短视频



(duǎn shìpín)

A: A lot of short video apps have become very popular among young people this year. My friends are all having fun shooting short videos!



今年各类短视频的应用程序都好受年轻人的喜欢呀,我身边的朋友们都在拍短视频玩呢！



(jīnnián ɡèlèi duǎn shìpín de yīnɡyònɡ chénɡxù dōu hǎo shòu niánqīnɡ rén de xǐhuān ya, wǒ shēnbiān de pénɡyǒu mén dōuzài pāi duǎn shìpín wán ne!)

B: Haha. I'm having fun with it too. It's really easy to make a short video that is only a few seconds long. It gives us more ways to share our lives and ideas.



哈哈,其实我也在玩这个呢。几十秒长的短视频非常容易录制,短视频确实给了我们更多展现自己生活和想法的渠道。



(hāhā, qíshí wǒ yě zài wán zhèɡè ne. jǐshí miǎo chánɡ de duǎn shìpín fēichánɡ rónɡyì lùzhì, duǎn shìpín quèshí ɡěi le wǒmén ɡènɡduō zhǎnxiàn zìjǐ shēnɡhuó hé xiǎnɡfǎ de qúdào.)

A: You're right. I'm going to go try it and add some spice to my life.



你说得没错,我也正打算要去试试短视频呢,这样能给我的生活增加点乐趣。



(nǐ shuō dé méicuò, wǒ yě zhènɡ dǎsuàn yàoqù shìshi duǎn shìpín ne, zhèyànɡ nénɡ ɡěi wǒ de shēnɡhuó zēnɡjiā diǎn lèqù.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





