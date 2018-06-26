Happy birthday:



You may be stressed out about an approaching deadline. Worrying is only going to waste your energy. You would be much better off focusing all your time and effort on the tasks in front of you. Take them on one at a time and before you know it you will be done. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 10, 18.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A careless mistake may end up causing huge trouble down the line so make sure you go over everything with a fine-tooth comb before considering a task completed. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It will require a little out-of-the-box thinking to navigate your way around the challenges you will face today. Feel free to bring in some help if you need an outside perspective. Creative endeavors are sure to prove fruitful. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



There is nothing wrong with not being happy with your place in the world. However, it would be a mistake to just sit there and do nothing about it. If you feel you are meant for greater things, then you need to do everything in your power to make your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Do not fall for wild promises. If something sounds too good to be true, it most likely it is. This is not a good time to delegate tasks to others. If you want something done right, you will have to do it yourself. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although you have made mistakes, there is no need to be so hard on yourself. It's time to move on and head toward a brighter future. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Take care with who you speak to today. Playing your cards too soon may throw a disastrous monkey wrench in your plans. Your finances are looking up. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You and your team will be able to accomplish much more than you ever imagined today, but it will require that you step up and take charge. Your decisiveness and ability to assign tasks to the right person will prove invaluable. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Miscommunication will lead to chaos. Setting clear deadlines instead of saying "ASAP" will help you avoid misunderstandings and allow others to make plans accordingly. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



When one door closes, another opens. Do not waste time thinking about missed opportunities, instead focus on the options that you still have before you. A family matter will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Take your time when making decisions. If someone is trying to rush you, chances are they are hoping you don't notice something. It may help to look at the big picture instead of getting lost in small details. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The demands of your profession have been building lately. Don't forget to take some time out to just relax and recharge your batteries. If you don't, you may find that you lack the energy needed to face the day. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Today will be a great day to get together with friends or family for a nice dinner. Romance is on the rise, so keep an eye out for someone who makes your heart skip a beat. ✭✭✭✭