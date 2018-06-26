Puzzle

ACROSS1 "___ right at the light"6 Cornrow relative11 Parked it?14 Squirreled away item?15 Charley's animal?16 Hustle and bustle17 Fail to do19 Cheer provider20 Make lean21 Career con, e.g.23 Bottom-of-page things26 Strips of everything27 Celebrates28 Heavy rainfall plus29 Ceremonies30 Buckets on beaches31 "The Office" character34 Moves abacus beads35 Large ray36 One of a movie's many37 Hawaiian necklace38 Way more than plain39 Prepare for a new crop40 Sault ____ Marie42 Make more elegant43 Hoisting devices?45 Fastened with metal46 Pencil attachment47 Famous blind mathematician48 Neutral shade49 Round machine part54 "Plus others" abbr.55 Autocratic order56 Sneaker features57 Caviar58 How to make the honor roll59 Pellets from up highDOWN1 Is inflicted with2 Be in the picture3 Start to easter?4 Tough elastic tissues5 Jewelry down low6 Loudness units7 Churlish person8 Museum filler9 1492 queen10 Rusty nail danger11 "Box" of valuables12 Wise saying13 Ice capturers18 All ___ (listening)22 Made a hole in one?23 Like wildlife, really24 Iron component25 Be the best miler26 Prayer target28 Boogie with your bad self30 Three-piece suit part32 Without companionship33 Emulated a cat35 Magician of comics36 Specialist's patient38 Arsonist, in slang39 Brings into view41 Certain batteries42 Aggravate43 Potter's rabbit44 One of the Muses45 Yokels47 "Frozen" queen50 Back muscle, briefly51 Cooler cooler52 "Born as" word53 Prime meridian std.

Solution