Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ right at the light"
6 Cornrow relative
11 Parked it?
14 Squirreled away item?
15 Charley's animal?
16 Hustle and bustle
17 Fail to do
19 Cheer provider
20 Make lean
21 Career con, e.g.
23 Bottom-of-page things
26 Strips of everything
27 Celebrates
28 Heavy rainfall plus
29 Ceremonies
30 Buckets on beaches
31 "The Office" character
34 Moves abacus beads
35 Large ray
36 One of a movie's many
37 Hawaiian necklace
38 Way more than plain
39 Prepare for a new crop
40 Sault ____ Marie
42 Make more elegant
43 Hoisting devices?
45 Fastened with metal
46 Pencil attachment
47 Famous blind mathematician
48 Neutral shade
49 Round machine part
54 "Plus others" abbr.
55 Autocratic order
56 Sneaker features
57 Caviar
58 How to make the honor roll
59 Pellets from up high
DOWN
1 Is inflicted with
2 Be in the picture
3 Start to easter?
4 Tough elastic tissues
5 Jewelry down low
6 Loudness units
7 Churlish person
8 Museum filler
9 1492 queen
10 Rusty nail danger
11 "Box" of valuables
12 Wise saying
13 Ice capturers
18 All ___ (listening)
22 Made a hole in one?
23 Like wildlife, really
24 Iron component
25 Be the best miler
26 Prayer target
28 Boogie with your bad self
30 Three-piece suit part
32 Without companionship
33 Emulated a cat
35 Magician of comics
36 Specialist's patient
38 Arsonist, in slang
39 Brings into view
41 Certain batteries
42 Aggravate
43 Potter's rabbit
44 One of the Muses
45 Yokels
47 "Frozen" queen
50 Back muscle, briefly
51 Cooler cooler
52 "Born as" word
53 Prime meridian std.
Solution