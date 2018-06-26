Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/26 18:53:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 "___ right at the light"

  6 Cornrow relative

 11 Parked it?

 14 Squirreled away item?

 15 Charley's animal?

 16 Hustle and bustle

 17 Fail to do

 19 Cheer provider

 20 Make lean

 21 Career con, e.g.

 23 Bottom-of-page things

 26 Strips of everything

 27 Celebrates

 28 Heavy rainfall plus

 29 Ceremonies

 30 Buckets on beaches

 31 "The Office" character

 34 Moves abacus beads

 35 Large ray

 36 One of a movie's many

 37 Hawaiian necklace

 38 Way more than plain

 39 Prepare for a new crop

 40 Sault ____ Marie

 42 Make more elegant

 43 Hoisting devices?

 45 Fastened with metal

 46 Pencil attachment

 47 Famous blind mathematician

 48 Neutral shade

 49 Round machine part

 54 "Plus others" abbr.

 55 Autocratic order

 56 Sneaker features

 57 Caviar

 58 How to make the honor roll

 59 Pellets from up high

DOWN

  1 Is inflicted with

  2 Be in the picture

  3 Start to easter?

  4 Tough elastic tissues

  5 Jewelry down low

  6 Loudness units

  7 Churlish person

  8 Museum filler

  9 1492 queen

 10 Rusty nail danger

 11 "Box" of valuables

 12 Wise saying

 13 Ice capturers

 18 All ___ (listening)

 22 Made a hole in one?

 23 Like wildlife, really

 24 Iron component

 25 Be the best miler

 26 Prayer target

 28 Boogie with your bad self

 30 Three-piece suit part

 32 Without companionship

 33 Emulated a cat

 35 Magician of comics

 36 Specialist's patient

 38 Arsonist, in slang

 39 Brings into view

 41 Certain batteries

 42 Aggravate

 43 Potter's rabbit

 44 One of the Muses

 45 Yokels

 47 "Frozen" queen

 50 Back muscle, briefly

 51 Cooler cooler

 52 "Born as" word

 53 Prime meridian std.

Solution







