President of People's Guo Tai Group Li Jianqi Photo: Courtesy of People's Guo Tai Group
People's Guo Tai Group employees during the Astana world expo in 2017 Photo: Courtesy of People's Guo Tai Group
Anhui Guo Tai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Photo: Courtesy of People's Guo Tai Group
As a new industry with great potential, the health industry in China is not just about improving the well-being of the Chinese, it also represents infinite economic potential, and it has become one of the linchpins for the transformation and upgrade of China's economic development strategy.
The government published the Healthy China 2030 Plan Outline in 2016 with the aim to improve national health awareness. Later, the National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
jointly issued the Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Healthy Development of the Food Industry, which pledges to "vigorously support the development of healthy foods, such as functional proteins and biologically active peptides," during the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-20).
The State's initiatives and measures at the policy level have undoubtedly boosted the growth of the bioactive peptide industry in China.
Li Jianqi, president of People's Guo Tai Group (PGTG), a leading company in the industry in China and worldwide, shares his three-pronged approach to growing in China's health industry.Growth
Li's answer to the question of growth in relation to PGTG's unique position in the industry is constructing a closed ecological loop of the entire industry chain.
Across all bioactive peptide production enterprises in China and worldwide, PGTG is the first and only top company with ecological operation capabilities along the entire industry chain.
With the completion of projects in Anhui, Qinghai, Hunan provinces and the Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, PGTG will create the world's largest industrial cluster of bioactive peptides with an annual production value of over 10 billion yuan. It will become the world's largest raw material supplier of bioactive peptides, capture the industry's absolute discourse and pricing rights, and continue to lead the industry to sustainability.Coverage
"For PGTG, technology innovation is a systematic and strategic project whose core is rooted in the path of corporate growth. PGTG has created a number of 'industry first' and 'best of breed' technologies. For example, establishing the industry's first academic workstation, building the industry's largest innovative think tank, and filing more than 30 invention patents in China, which breaks industry records," Li said.
PGTG remains committed to the business philosophy "let the world share peptide health." The company's global marketing network has expanded into many countries and regions, including the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe, and Dubai and Japan. It has also earned respect in the international market with its "China Quality" health brand.
After attending the Astana Expo in 2017, the next big international event for PGTG will be the Dubai Expo in 2020.
"We will take this opportunity to continue to expand the brand's international influence and further build the PGTG brand as a world-renowned Chinese national health brand," said Li who is also the vice chairman of the organizing committee with responsibility for Expo 2020 Dubai's Economy, Culture and Art Exhibition.Goal
The World Bank's research shows that about 8-10 percent of the global economic growth in the past 40 years is attributed to the improvement of human health.
"Health is connected to people's well-being and the economy. Investing in health will improve labor productivity and transform the demographic dividend into health bonuses," said Li.
With increased consumption among Chinese residents and the rise of the new middle class, China's health industry has grown at a faster rate than before. According to the "Healthy China 2030 Plan Outline," the market size of China's health industry will reach 8 trillion yuan by 2020 and 16 trillion by 2030.
There is no doubt that China's emerging health companies, represented by PGTG, will experience an unprecedented period of development.
"From the industrial trend, it can be predicted that China's health industry will continue to grow at a very high speed in the next five to 10 years," Li said. "As a result, a large number of 'unicorn' health enterprises with global competitiveness will emerge. As a major health brand in China that already has considerable international influence, we are confident that we will make PGTG the unique 'unicorn' enterprise in the field of bioactive peptides and accelerate the global peptide health [sector]."