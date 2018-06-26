Intl Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking marked in Nepal

Nepalese young people participate in a rally marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 26, 2018. The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is celebrated annually on June 26. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

