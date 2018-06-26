Phone plopped in train toilet found

Police recently helped a young woman recover her phone after it plunked down a train restroom toilet and was flushed along the tracks.



The 20-year-old surnamed Guo was riding a Hangzhou-bound train from Hefei, Anhui Province when around halfway through her journey she accidentally dropped her iPhone into a toilet.



A frazzled Guo got off the train at the next stop in Wuhu, Anhui and sought help from local police.



Lucky for Guo, she was riding one of China's conventional trains.



Unlike high-speed rail cars which have septic tanks, many older trains in China still dispose of human waste by dumping it directly along the tracks.



Using the device's Find My iPhone function, officers were able to narrow their search to a 300-meter radius and located it after two hours.



The still operational phone was returned to a grateful Guo, albeit with a cracked screen.



