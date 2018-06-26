Crew removes obese Nanjing man from home to treat testicle injury

Dozens of law enforcement and non-profit rescuers in East China rallied on Saturday to help paramedics remove a man weighing more than 200 kilograms from his apartment.



Medics first arrived at the third-story apartment in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province after the obese man slipped in the shower and injured his testicles, media reported.



After finding he needed to go to hospital for further treatment, rescuers were called to remove the man in what was a three-hour operation.



Firefighters and police helped support the man as he walked the six-meter distance from his bedroom to the front door, only to discover the stretcher was too small to hold him.



Officers eventually had to call in Blue Sky Rescue, China's largest non-profit civil rescue organization.



The team brought in a reinforced stretcher and, together with firefighters, used ropes to stabilize it as they carried the man down three floors and loaded him into the ambulance.



He is currently in hospital.



Kankan News

