Man wakes to severe burns after power bank explodes

A man was left with serious burns after his power bank next to his head exploded as he slept.



The man surnamed Li was sleeping in his bedroom in Hubei Province's Wuhan on Sunday morning when the external battery charging his smartphone suddenly burst into flames.



He woke in pain to find the back of his head covered in blood and sought treatment.



Doctors treated Li for severe burns to his scalp and neck covering 80 square centimeters.



Li said he had fallen asleep while playing mobile games.



"I was lying in my bed and playing games on my phone," Li said. "I was charging it with the power bank."



Li admitted he accidentally left the battery covered in bedding, which likely caused it to overheat.



The accident has stirred discussions online over the safety and quality of lithium-ion banks. "Tell us the brand so we don't buy it," commented "sikaorensheng" on news website thepaper.cn.



Some blamed poor manufacturing and quality assurance.



"There are so many poorly regulated power banks out there. There's a lack of laws and regulations. Knowing one brand doesn't help," wrote "qiushui@."



The Paper

