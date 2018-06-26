Tourists view Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River

Tourists view the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, June 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)

Photo taken on June 26, 2018 shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)

