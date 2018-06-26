Experts urge end to gaokao benefits to minorities

Experts urged an end to preferential policies toward ethnic minority students on China's college entrance exams following a firestorm online.



The policy for college enrollment released by Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in 2018 said Hui students can receive 20 extra points to their score on the gaokao, China's college entrance examinations.



Students from other ethnic minority groups can receive 10 extra points, while those from remote areas, such as those from mountainous areas, can get anywhere from 10 to 30 extra points regardless of their ethnicity, the policy said.



"It's incredible that your classmates get an extra 20 points for gaokao, while two points on the exam could mean you are outperforming 72 other students," wrote Weibo user Zhonghuazhiying, who has over 300,000 followers.



The post has received over 1,300 comments, with many saying that an additional 10 or 20 points in the gaokao could be life-changing, and that it's unfair that the student's ethnicity changed his score.



Starting 2020, Hui people, a Muslim-majority ethnic group, and other ethnic minorities from Ningxia will be given the same amount of extra points, according to a policy released in May.



The latest census released in 2011 shows 35.4 percent of Ningxia's 6.3 million people belong to ethnic minority groups, and 35 percent are Hui people.



"The policy has its defects," a religious expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times. Ethnic groups such as Hui and Man also speak mandarin, and those who live in urban areas have equal access to education resources as Han students, the expert said.



The policy of granting extra points to students from ethnic minority groups should be abolished and replaced with ones that benefit those with limited educational resources, said Xie Zuoxu, a professor of education at Xiamen University.



Xie also suggested that "universities should be given greater autonomy on deciding on the proportion of ethnic minority students to enroll."



Ethnic minority students who live in rural areas, especially those who do not speak mandarin, should receive preferential treatment, said experts.