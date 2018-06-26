Three Gorges’ bid for EDP at risk

China Three Gorges Corp's bid for acquiring the renewable unit under Portuguese energy firm EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is facing intensified competition as other European companies also reportedly offer bids.



Bloomberg reported on Monday that France's Engie SA was considering a bid of 7.3 billion euro ($8.5 billion) for the unit EDP Renovaveis SA. Other European utilities are also showing interest in the bid, the report said.



China Three Gorges, which is already the largest shareholder in EDP, offered a bid in May to acquire the renewable energy unit.

