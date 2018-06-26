China-funded TV project in Zambia

Zambia on Monday launched a Chinese-funded digital television project which will see 500 villages in the southern African nation access satellite television services.



The project, part of the Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages initiative, was undertaken by Chinese digital television service provider StarTimes Group, and will be completed in the country by the end of 2018.



The Chinese firm extended a $273 million loan to Zambia National Broadcasting Corp for digital migration projects, the Zambia Business Times reported.





