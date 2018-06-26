Laos, Chinese investor finalizing plan for SEZ development

The Lao government and a Chinese investor are finalizing a concession agreement for the planned Khonphapheng Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the far south Champassak province, local daily Vientiane Times reported Tuesday.



Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith told the National Assembly's ongoing session in capital Vientiane that the government will in due course sign the deal with the developer for this project.



Nevertheless, the prime minister did not give any details about when exactly the concession agreement will be signed.



A memorandum of understanding for the $9 to $10 billion project was signed between the Lao government and the Chinese company last year, allowing the company to conduct a feasibility study for the development as well as project designs.



The daily quoted "a reliable source from the government" as saying that the project survey has been completed, pending details of the draft deal to be agreed upon.



The Chinese firm is keen to invest in the project, which requires large land plots adjacent to Khonphapheng Waterfall and its surrounding areas in the Siphandone region, some 500 kilometers south of Vientiane.



The Lao government views the Khonphapheng SEZ as mega project which will, if it happens, contribute to boosting economic growth and generate jobs for local people.



Chairman of the Champassak provincial SEZ Authority Khamphon Nuansengsy commented that the government is taking into account the benefit of locals while carrying out this project.



It means that villagers affected by the project will need to be compensated fairly based on market prices.



In addition, the government will try to ensure priority is given to communities when it comes to job allocation and agriculture production for the project.



Officials said it's critical to explain the importance of the project to the local community as well as how they will benefit from it so that they cooperate with the project's development.



In the first phase of the project (2018-25), the company will focus on building the necessary infrastructure, including roads, water supply and drainage. The second phase may include an airport.





