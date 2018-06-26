Ofo ends Israeli expansion plan

A pilot project by Chinese bike-sharing firm ofo at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel was forced to finish less than two months after it began, local media reported.



Despite the great demand for ofo's bikes, the company decided to end the pilot because many cyclists did not return the bikes after using them, the Hebrew-language Yedioth Aharonot daily newspaper reported Tuesday.



"Too many bikes were removed from the institute's area, which caused high costs for the operator," it said.

