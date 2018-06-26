National education office to evaluate provincial counterparts’ work

China has dispatched inspectors to examine the educational work of 31 provincial governments and the Xinjiang
Production and Construction Corps.
It is the first time the country has evaluated the educational work of provincial governments, according to a press release issued by the national education inspection office of the State Council Tuesday.
The inspection includes the implementation of educational plans of the Communist Party of China, and the execution of education-related laws and policies.
Protection of people's rights to education, and management of schools are also important aspects of the evaluation.
In 2017, the State Council issued a plan to carry out annual evaluations of provincial governments on their education work.
In addition, after-school study institutions were also put under scrutiny. The Ministry of Education
launched a campaign earlier this year to tighten supervision over such institutions, in a bid to ensure proper education of children. More than 200,000 institutions have been inspected so far.
Xinhua