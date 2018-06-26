VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach last 16

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (No.7) and Iran defender Ramin Rezaian vie for the ball during their World Cup Group B match on Monday at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia. Photo: VCG

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and 2010 winners Spain progressed to the World Cup knockout rounds on a Monday night of high drama dominated by video assistant referee (VAR) decisions, as Uruguay pipped Russia to top spot in their group.Spain ended up topping Group B by virtue of goals scored after an injury-­time strike by Iago ­Aspas - confirmed by the VAR - rescued a 2-2 draw against Morocco in ­Kaliningrad and will take on the host ­nation in Moscow on Sunday.Portugal, who finished level with Spain on five points, conceded a late penalty as Iran drew level at 1-1 and faced a heart-stopping moment as Mehdi Taremi put a shot inches wide - a goal that would have sent the European champions crashing out.Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents in Saransk. First he had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and was later saved by a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off following an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji.Furious Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said Portugal captain Ronaldo, who was booked, should have been sent off for using an elbow and lashed out against VAR, saying it was "not going well.""I don't want to talk too much. It's about my country and a player. I know it'll be a war against me," said Queiroz, who coached his ­native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup ­finals in South Africa."But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn't say if it is [Lionel] Messi or Ronaldo."Portugal will face Uruguay in the last 16 in Sochi on Saturday.Relieved Spain boss Fernando Hierro, who took over as coach on the eve of the World Cup, said he knew the group was going to be tough, acknowledging his side had to tighten up.Earlier, 10-man Russia were handed a World Cup reality check, losing 3-0 to Uruguay as the South Americans topped Group A with a perfect record.The host nation rode a wave of national euphoria in their first two matches, sweeping aside Saudi Arabia and Egypt despite being initially written off as no-hopers but could not keep the magic alive against the South Americans. An early free kick from Luis Suarez, an own goal from Denis Cheryshev and a late strike from Edinson Cavani sealed top spot for Uruguay, with Russia through to the knockout stages as runners-up.In the other match in Group A, Saudi Arabia beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt 2-1 in a matchup of two eliminated sides in Volgograd.