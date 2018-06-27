Syrian children take part in intensified educational program

A Syrian boy writes on a chalkboard inside a classroom at a school in the formerly rebel-held Eastern Ghouta countryside of the capital Damascus on June 25, 2018. The Syrian government has rehabilitated a few schools in Eastern Ghouta following the withdrawal of rebels from these areas in April of this year. Those kids have been out of schools for a long time and now subject to an intensified educational program to make up for the lost years of education. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Syrian children react after finishing a lesson at a school in the formerly rebel-held Eastern Ghouta countryside of the capital Damascus on June 25, 2018.

Syrian children are seen in a classroom at a school in the formerly rebel-held Eastern Ghouta countryside of the capital Damascus on June 25, 2018.

Syrian children take a class in a classroom at a school in the formerly rebel-held Eastern Ghouta countryside of the capital Damascus on June 25, 2018.