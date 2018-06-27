HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Behind Taiwan leader’s ravings is panic
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/27 9:07:02
The Taiwan administration has pinned all its hopes on the international community, or more precisely, the US. Washington is using Taiwan as a cheap pawn. Tsai is fully aware of the risks of being used by Washington, but has no alternative choice. Tsai and radical pro-independence forces should consider the consequences before acting so arrogantly and frantically.
