US urges Qatar to resolve Gulf dispute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday in Washington, urging the Gulf country to end the dispute that has led to an embargo on Doha by the Saudi Arabia-led quartet.



During their meeting, Pompeo emphasized US President Donald Trump's desire "to see the Gulf dispute eased and eventually resolved," said US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement.



On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut all economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar while accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar strongly denied the accusation, calling it "unjustified" and "baseless."



The United States has long been pushing all parties involved to end the rift. In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani earlier this month, Trump stressed the unity in the Gulf region, calling it vital to mitigate regional security threats and to ensure the region's economic prosperity.



However, Washington's words have yielded little fruit, as no side seems to be ready to make any significant concession.



A Qatari envoy to the United Nations (UN) reiterated on Tuesday that the ongoing Gulf crisis embodies irresponsible policies.

The Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that the blockading countries do not take into count the preservation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) system, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir earlier described the Qatari crisis as "very small" compared with other challenges in the region, suggesting Riyadh is content to let it simmer away.

