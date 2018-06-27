UN meeting on Jerusalem kicks off in Morocco

The fifth International Conference on the Question of Jerusalem kicked off Tuesday in the Moroccan capital Rabat.



The conference is organized by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a subsidiary organ of the UN General Assembly, with the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



It provides an opportunity for participating experts to assess the Oslo process, which reflects international consensus on the two-state solution, and explore prospects for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



In a letter to the participants, Moroccan King Mohammed VI said the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian issue requires genuine political will, concerted efforts and the involvement of international sponsors, relying on their experience, clout, neutrality and the ability to exert influence.



"This is a conflict that can be resolved if delusions and nostalgia for the past are abandoned," he said.



"The duration of the conflict and the state of political stalemate it has been in since 2014 should not lead to apathy or indifference," he added.



The king reaffirmed that the international community is duty-bound today to put the issue on the table with a view to reaching a negotiated, safe and fair settlement.

